Santa Claus spreads holiday joy at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital

CLEVELAND -- It was a special morning Thursday at the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital for Rehabilitation -- Santa was in town!

Jolly Old St. Nick came riding in on a roaring fire truck to deliver presents and holiday joy to the hospital's littlest heroes.

And, of course he had his elves there to help him deliver all the toys.

The event was made possible by Santa's Hide-A-Way Hollow, a non-profit founded in 1981 that works with seriously and terminally ill children and their families. The organization's goal is to provide comfort and support throughout the final stages of a child's illness.

And this time, they tried to spread some holiday cheer since many of the kids will not get to go home for the holidays. Each of the children got to individually meet with Santa and receive a gift.

Santa's Hide-A-Way Hollow has been visiting the hospital for more than 20 years.

