Parents surprise daughter with dog she had been caring for at shelter

SEILING, Okla. — A family’s early Christmas surprise for their daughter is one she will never forget.

Lance Fuqua, of Seiling, Oklahoma, posted video to his Facebook page showing him surprising his daughter with the dog she had been caring for at an animal shelter.

Lance explained that his daughter, Hallee, has been asking for a dog for Christmas for years.

He and his wife told her she should wait until she graduates from college. She is currently a student at Oklahoma State University, and has been volunteering at the Humane Society of Stillwater.

While at the humane society, she fell in love with a dog named Rambo and visited him often, Lance said.

He wrote, “My wife and I decided to secretly adopt him 3 weeks ago. With the help from the Humane Society we kept it a secret. She found out this weekend that Rambo had been adopted and she was broken.”

So, just a few days ago, they surprised her; her reaction will bring you to tears.

As Lance shared the wonderful video, he also asked for donations to the Humane Society of Stillwater so that other animals could also be helped. Not only has his video been shared thousands of times, but hundreds of dollars have been raised for the shelter.