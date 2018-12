× Norton police searching for missing teenage girl

NORTON, Ohio — The Norton Police Department is turning to social media to help find a missing teenager.

Her name is Alexis ‘Lexi’ Sickafoose and she was last seen on December 18 around 10 p.m. in Norton.

The 17-year-old is 5’7″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

A clothing description was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Norton police at 330-825-2491.