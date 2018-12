CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk outside a Cleveland halfway house Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cleveland police, officers were called to East 55th Street and Quimby Avenue near the Oriana House at just before 3:30 p.m.

A 38-year-old man was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered first aid, and he was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting is still under investigation.