BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A man was hit and killed while crossing state Route 43 in Brimfield Township Wednesday night.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. near Tallmadge Road.

The pedestrian was in the crosswalk, but the car had a green light, Brimfield Township police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police said they believe he may have been intoxicated.