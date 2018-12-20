× Man accused of stealing mail from 40+ Medina County homes

MEDINA, Ohio– A Medina man was arrested after police say he stole mail from more than 40 homes.

Matthew Evans, 27, of Medina, was charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

Evans was sitting in his car in a field on Tuesday, going through mail and throwing it out the window, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office said. When a neighbor approached him, Evans fled and crashed into a guardrail at Westfield Road and Seville Road in Westfield Township.

Deputies said they believed he was intoxicated.

Inside the vehicle, authorities found mail, including open packages, clothing, shoes and gift cards. The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said the items were taken from dozens of houses on Westfield, Seville, Ryan and Buffham roads, as well as Towpath Trail, High Street and Maple Street.

Anyone who had mail taken from their mailboxes on those streets on Tuesday is asked to contact the detective bureau at 330-725-9116.