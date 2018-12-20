Lawsuit filed against Cuyahoga County officials over jail conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A Cleveland law firm is suing over the conditions at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center.

The law offices of Friedman and Gilbert filed the class action lawsuit against Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, Cuyahoga County Sheriff Clifford Pinkney and Cuyahoga County Corrections Center Warden Eric Ivey on Thursday.

The law firm called situation at the jail, "a dire human rights crisis." Seven inmates are named as plaintiffs.

The lawsuit stated the conditions at the jail violates inmates' constitutional rights, by not having adequate medical care, edible food and access to their attorneys. Court document said the jail does not provide hygiene products, like toothpaste and soap, does not have the minimum of one shower per 12 inmates, and does not clean toilets daily.

The attorneys said the conditions have resulted in 55 people attempting to take their own lives, with three of the succeeding.

Included in the suit is a report from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, which said the jail did not comply with certain standards.

A report from the U.S. Marshals Service said there were six deaths at the jail between June and October 2016, and seven inmates died between June 10, 2018 and Oct. 2, 2018.

FOX 8 News requested a statement from the county about the suit, but it was not available.