Lakewood police arrest two suspects after packages stolen from porches

LAKEWOOD, Ohio-- The Lakewood Police Department arrested two suspects, accused of stealing packages off of front porches.

Keontay Jones, 19, of Cleveland, and Deangelo Latham, 18, of Bedford, are charged with four counts of theft.

On Dec. 15, a resident was notified of a delivery, but when he went to check for the package, it was missing. Police said he checked his security system video, which showed a man taking item from his front porch. The video also showed the suspect's vehicle, which was linked to another missing package earlier in the day. In that incident, the suspect hit a parked car while fleeing, police said.

Officers stopped the vehicle at Clifton Boulevard and Summit Avenue. Lakewood police said they arrested Jones and Latham, and found dozens of packages.

"Leads that were developed leading to the identification and arrest of these two males were the result of Lakewood Citizens being alert to suspicious activity in their neighborhood and reporting it immediately to the Lakewood Police Department," police said in a news release.

The owners of about a dozen of the stolen items have not been identified. Anyone with deliveries missing from their homes who can provide proof of order should call the police department at 216-529-6763.