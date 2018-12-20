× Jesus stolen from Coventry Township nativity scene

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Officials are asking for the return of a baby Jesus statue that was stolen Monday evening.

The figure was part of a nativity scene, provided by Cornerstone Church, outside the Coventry Township town hall.

A report was filed with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, but the church does not want to press charges, it is just hoping to get the statue back. The thief also took a security camera from across the street.

Cornerstone Church executive director Rachel Carpenter said the nativity used to be displayed above the O’Neil’s department store in downtown Akron. The original Jesus was stolen a few years ago and never recovered. The one that was stolen this time is a replacement.