I-TEAM VIDEO: Watch Cleveland police uncover an international mystery

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained exclusive police video showing how Cleveland officers uncovered an international mystery on the west side. They found a man admitting he’s in the U.S. illegally and police say he’s already been deported several times before.

The video began with a traffic stop near Pearl and State Roads.

Police questioned a passenger and the video shows he had trouble spelling his name even as he looked at papers. He also had trouble describing the reason he had those papers.

Ultimately, the man admitted in a police body camera recording that he’s been in this country illegally and he estimated he’s been here about three years.

Then, the video shows the man tried to run off. Officers chased him down and then uncovered more secrets.

A report shows that officers fingerprinted the man at the jail in an effort to figure out his identity.

A print reportedly revealed a name tied to a convicted felon who'd been deported. The man just arrested told police he had bought that name. He also admitted he has never had an Ohio ID card.

And again, records revealed that this suspect has been deported in the past multiple times.

Additionally, the driver of the car the man had been in also did not have a license.

We tracked down a woman police say is connected to the mystery man. She refused to answer our questions.

The man arrested now sits in jail facing a charge for assaulting an officer during the scuffle when he tried to get away.

Meantime, a grand jury will likely take up the case for more charges and federal investigators are also looking into the case.