 I-TEAM: Daycare center in Aniya Day Garrett case to close

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned a local daycare center facing punishment in the Aniya Day Garrett case has reached an agreement with the state to close.

Get Ready, Set, Grow has settled with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The state had taken steps toward taking away the license of two daycare centers saying the centers had not reported suspected abuse of Aniya.

In March, she was murdered. Her mother and her mother’s boyfriend are facing murder charges.

Get Ready, Set, Grow had demanded a hearing on the state’s action. But now a settlement has been filed.

Records show, as part of that agreement, Get Ready, Set, Grow will close in March. And the owners cannot apply for a license to open a new child care center for four years.

The other center involved in the case, Harbor Crest in Euclid, had also asked for a hearing on the state’s action. But the OH Dept of Job and Family Services says that business is also now working out a settlement agreement.

Recently, the state also found Aniya had fallen through gaps in the government system to protect children. Cuyahoga County child care workers had received complaints about abuse of Aniya, but the child was never taken out of her home. Now, Cuyahoga County officials overseeing caseworkers have put forth a sweeping plan involving new policies, new hiring, and new training to make sure what happened, in this case, does not happen again.

