Laura Potter-Sadowski featured a few of the many great finds at One World Shop. It’s a fair trade store in Rocky River. www.oneworldshopcle.org
Gifts that give back
-
CDC: Say no to raw cookie dough
-
7-year-old convinces town to change its name for Halloween
-
All Natural Gifts!
-
‘Scooby the camel’ charms Toledo neighborhood during regular walks
-
Troopers seize $20,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Ashland County
-
-
Kasich would prefer competing for presidency as a Republican
-
Toyota recalls pickups, SUVs to fix air bag, brake problems
-
Love from the community: Vigil honors five children killed in Youngstown house fire
-
New Jersey bans wild animals from being used in circuses
-
Simon Strong: Autumn Ziemba and family mark one year since leukemia diagnosis
-
-
What to know as hemp nears legalization
-
How to get free Arby’s fries for last night’s interception in Browns win
-
North Ridgeville officer issues memorable warning to speeding driver