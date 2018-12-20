Fox Recipe Box: Holiday ice cream treats

It may be cold outside, but you can warm your heart with some ice cream this holiday season.
Connie Cahill from Velvet Ice Cream stopped by the Fox 8 studios to share some delicious ice cream treats that are perfect for you and your guests.
Cinnamon Cider Sundae
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 cups apple cider
- 1 Ohio apple, coarsely chopped
- 1 56 ounce container Velvet Cinnamon Ice Cream
- 1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts, toasted
Instructions:
- Combine cornstarch, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Add cider and apples. Heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens. Remove from heat.
- Place a scoop of Velvet’s Cinnamon Ice Cream into a decorative dish. Top with warm apples and sprinkle with toasted nuts.
Peppermint Stick Trifle
Ingredients:
- 1 56 ounce container Velvet Peppermint Stick Ice Cream
- 2 cups cut up baked brownies pieces, homemade or bakery
- I/2 container non-dairy whipped topping
- 4 ounces softened cream cheese
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- Warmed hot fudge sauce topping
- 1/3 cup chopped nuts, toasted
- Fresh mint leaves
Instructions:
- In a medium bowl, whip together the cream cheese and vanilla. Fold in the non-dairy whipped topping.
- In six to eight glass footed compotes, divide and layer the brownie pieces and cream cheese mixture.
- Top with Velvet Peppermint Stick Ice Cream, drizzle with warmed hot fudge sauce. Sprinkle the toasted nuts on top and place a mint leaf on the side for a garnish.
Triple Fudge Nut Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1 12-ounce jar premium hot fudge sauce
- 1/2 cup chopped pecan
- 1/2 cup Macadamia nuts
- 1/2 cup cashews
- Maraschino cherries
- Whipped cream
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a shallow baking pan, combine nutmeats. Toast the nuts, stirring at least once, for about 6-8 minutes.
- In a small saucepan, combine sauces and heat. Add trio of nuts; stir until combined. Serve warm over VELVET Ice Cream. Top with cherries and whipped cream.