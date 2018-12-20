First rain Friday, then colder air this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Widespread rain has moved in. A break from the rain early Friday may occur with showers redeveloping later Friday with wind gusts approaching 40 mph.

As the colder air comes in, the rain will change to a period of snow or snow showers. As of now, accumulations Friday night and Saturday morning will be limited to an inch or so, mainly in the snowbelt locations. There may be a second “wild card” chance of seeing another minor clipper-type system give some northeast Ohio backyards another dust-up of snow.

Christmas snow history is not very promising in Northern Ohio. Our chance this year is between 40 and 50%. It’s lower than what we’d like but it’s higher than the historical averages.

