Ex-Browns WR Josh Gordon stepping away from football, reportedly facing ban from NFL

CLEVELAND– Soon after former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon announced he is stepping away from football, reports surfaced he is facing banishment from the NFL.

In a post on Twitter on Thursday, Gordon said he was going to focus on his mental health.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Gordon is facing another suspension for violating terms of his reinstatement under the league’s substance abuse policy. Rapoport referred to it as “banishment.”

TMZ said the one-time Pro Bowler either failed a drug test or failed to show for the test.

He was already in stage 3 of the NFL’s substance-abuse program, meaning another violation results in an indefinite ban.

The Browns traded the 27-year-old to the New England Patriots in September. Cleveland received a 2019 fifth-round draft pick and a conditional seventh-round pick, which will now be returned to New England.

Statement from the New England Patriots on Josh Gordon:

Gordon’s problems with marijuana have been prevalent since his time at Baylor University. The Browns selected him in the second round of the 2012 Supplemental Draft and he was first suspended in 2013.

He did not report to Browns camp to start the season and played in one game for Cleveland this year.

