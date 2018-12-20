Escaped prisoners from Kentucky captured after chase in Ohio
ASHLAND, Ohio — Authorities have taken two escaped prisoners into custody.
According to a release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7:40 p.m. Thursday, law enforcement agencies in central Ohio were told to be on the lookout for two prison escapees from Lewis County, Kentucky.
At around 8:45 p.m., a sheriff’s office K-9 unit observed them in the stolen car they were reported to be in. The vehicle entered I-71 northbound and the sheriff’s office said a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit continued through Delaware, Morrow, Richland and Wood counties.
During that time, Ohio State Highway Patrol units joined the pursuit, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect vehicle stopped in the area of I-71 northbound near exit 185 in Ashland, Ohio.
At that time, all three occupants of the suspect vehicle — a female driver and the two male suspects — were captured.
