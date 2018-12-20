× Escaped prisoners from Kentucky captured after chase in Ohio

ASHLAND, Ohio — Authorities have taken two escaped prisoners into custody.

According to a release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7:40 p.m. Thursday, law enforcement agencies in central Ohio were told to be on the lookout for two prison escapees from Lewis County, Kentucky.

At around 8:45 p.m., a sheriff’s office K-9 unit observed them in the stolen car they were reported to be in. The vehicle entered I-71 northbound and the sheriff’s office said a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit continued through Delaware, Morrow, Richland and Wood counties.

During that time, Ohio State Highway Patrol units joined the pursuit, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect vehicle stopped in the area of I-71 northbound near exit 185 in Ashland, Ohio.

At that time, all three occupants of the suspect vehicle — a female driver and the two male suspects — were captured.

We were advised tonight of two escaped prisoners from Ky traveling through our county. An FCSO K9 observed them and a pursuit ensued into Ashland County where a foot pursuit followed. Our deputies have taken Paul Napier into custody. One suspect still at large. pic.twitter.com/wbbIWKC734 — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (@OHFCSO) December 21, 2018

Escapee #2, Brandon Long, has been captured. All suspects in this incident are now in custody including a female driver. Sheriff Baldwin monitored the incident from home and gave everyone a well deserved "Thank you & great job" over the radio. — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (@OHFCSO) December 21, 2018