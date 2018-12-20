× Employee accused of stealing nearly $17,000 at Orange Village movie theater

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio– An employee at the new Silverspot Cinema at Pinecrest is accused of stealing $16,966.

Antonio Rice, 18, of Euclid, is charged with theft by deception. He was arrested and taken to the Solon City Jail.

Orange Village police said Rice stole the money through 156 authorized credit card transactions at the movie theater between Sept. 18 and Dec. 7.

He was crediting accounts for purchases that never occurred, the police report said. Video proved no one was at his register at those times. He also took cash from the drawer, according to the report.

The manager discovered the theft during an internal audit and suspended Rice during the investigation.