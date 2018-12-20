Disturbing video captures uncle crush toddler with truck, then drive away

FRESNO, Calif. — A California man faces charges after allegedly running over his 23-month-old niece and then driving away.

KFSN reports that the child’s mother witnessed the whole ordeal and didn’t contact police.

Surveillance video shows Eddie Alvarado, 33, crush his niece, Zayliah Medina, under his three-ton truck. The child’s mother rushed to get her to a hospital, while Alvarado reportedly drove away.

No one called police.

“The mother stated that she did not want to get her stepbrother in trouble even though she knew it was an accident, again she knew he was driving without a license,” said Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer.

Alvarado came back but left again before police knew where to look for evidence.

Zayliah has severe head trauma, internal injuries, broken bones and spinal trauma.

The hospital notified investigators of Zayliah’s injuries, but they couldn’t get a straight answer until they found the video from a neighbor.

They couldn’t find Alvarado until someone beat him up in a neighboring town.

“Alvarado would not tell us who physically assaulted him, but information was it was possibly family members who did this in retaliation for what he did to the child,” said Dyer.

Family members would not comment on the situation.

Police say that while the child’s mother was not negligent in the case, she could be in trouble for lying to police or for not reporting the crash. Alvarado will also face additional charges for trying to avoid police.

“Had he just simply called the police department and reported the collision, that would’ve been the end of this,” Dyer said. “He would not have been arrested.”