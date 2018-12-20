Cleveland police seek info in Tremont carjacking

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help after a carjacking in the city’s Tremont neighborhood.

It happened on Dec. 12 at 1:15 a.m. on West 7th Street. Police said the victims had just got into their car when they were approached by the two suspects.

The two men took the driver’s wallet and phone at gunpoint before jumping in the car, police said.

The stolen car is a white 2010 Pontiac G6 with license plate HMX 9115.

Investigators released two surveillance photos from the incident, but acknowledged the images are not very helpful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218 or at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us