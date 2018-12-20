× Cleveland Hopkins: Tips for holiday travelers

CLEVELAND — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but also the busiest time to travel. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is providing travelers with some tips to ensure positive travel experiences.

Hopkins said they’re expecting a 6.75% increase of end-of-year travel this year, and they are encouraging airport-goers to plan ahead for this.

Travelers should be aware that Hopkins’ peak activity times are between 5 a.m. – 9 a.m., 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The airport recommends allowing plenty of time to arrive, find parking, check-in and pass through TSA security checkpoints. Airport officials encourage travelers to arrive at least two hours prior to departure to accommodate all of these pre-boarding activities.

Officials recommend using your airline’s website for advance check-in and to print your boarding pass before arriving to the airport. This can be done up to 24-hours before departure.

Additionally, airport personnel recommend that travelers come prepared for the TSA screening process. Always have a government-issued “Real ID” readily accessible. Also, know what is in your carry-on and checked baggage and whether these items are approved for air travel.

***Click here for a complete list of items prohibited during travel***

Hopkins’ website is another useful tool for travelers. By visiting www.clevelandairport.com travelers can check the status of their flight, view airline contact information, check the status of airport parking and the status of TSA checkpoint wait times.

Additionally, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and American Greetings will provide FREE gift wrapping services to holiday travelers. TSA recommends that travelers do not travel with pre-wrapped gifts, as they may have to be unwrapped by security.

Passengers can find gift wrapping stations at the airport, on the secure side of check-points, during the following times:

December 20-21 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

December 24 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Lastly, the airport is working to provide holiday cheer to all travelers. Santa Claus will be walking through the terminal December 20 and 21 to talk with the boys and girls he may have missed during the holiday week. Carolers will also sing throughout the terminal December 20-22 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

