City of Cleveland employee indicted for extortion, accepting bribes

CLEVELAND– A Cleveland employee and his brother were arrested on Thursday following a raid at city hall last year.

Khalil Ewais, 43, of Cleveland, was indicted on charges of Hobbs Act extortion, receipt of a bribe, federal program theft, making false statements and filing false tax returns. Abdeljawad Ewais, 45, is charged with filing false tax returns.

Khalil Ewais, who worked in the Mayor’s Office of Capital Projects, owned Pioneer Engineering.

The U.S. Department of Justice said he had a company that is contracted with the city pave a parking lot that he owns at a reduced price. He also put in work orders to have a nearby street repaved.

The indictment said Ewais used his position with the city to move utility poles and get extra parking for his clients.

Federal agents searched the Cleveland Division of Engineering and Construction in December 2017, but little information was released at the time.