Browns O-line coach Bob Wylie fractures ankle during practice, undergoes surgery

BEREA — Browns offensive line coach Bob Wylie fractured an ankle during practice Thursday and underwent surgery, the team tweeted.

A team spokesman said Wylie got hurt during Thursday’s workout as the Browns prepared to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. There were no immediate details on how the popular Wylie, who is in his second season with Cleveland, was injured.

Wylie is resting at University Hospitals and will likely miss the home finale which the team announced earlier Thursday is sold out.

Offensive Line Coach Bob Wylie fractured his ankle at practice today. He had to undergo surgery at @UHhospitals this evening. Surgery went well and we’re all wishing him a speedy recovery 🙏🙏 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 21, 2018

Wylie was relatively unknown before his appearances on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series this summer made the coach a favorite with Browns fans. This week, the team released a video with Cleveland’s offensive lineman pushing Wylie on a blocking sled while dressed as Santa Claus.

Set Ho Ho Ho! 🎅 pic.twitter.com/yiH4MI4UOX — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 17, 2018

On Wednesday, Browns guard Joel Bitonio said Wylie is “one of the best human beings I’ve been around. He’s a great coach but what he does off the field — he takes care of the people in the building and he’s just a great dude.”

