Baker Mayfield thanks fans as Browns sell out final home game

CLEVELAND– The final Cleveland Browns home game of the season is a sellout, the team announced on Thursday. They host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 1 p.m.

To celebrate, quarterback Baker Mayfield, who challenged Browns fans, recorded a video.

“I appreciate you guys. I know I called you out. I thank you guys for buying all the tickets, being there for support,” the rookie said.

“It’s not just about being there, you gotta be loud too. We want the energy there, we want it to be very exciting for our last home game.”

We need you on Sunday — and we need you to be LOUD. A message from our QB: pic.twitter.com/CLM1ouJfh8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 20, 2018

On Wednesday, Browns head coach Gregg Williams said he expected a great atmosphere at FirstEnergy Stadium for the home finale.

“They are supposed to be quiet when Baker is out there, but when the other team is out there, we are supposed to be rocking and rolling. That is how well you are playing on defense and how competitive you are in the game,” Williams said.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here