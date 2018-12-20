Baker Mayfield keeps making northeast Ohio happy, this time he plays Secret Santa

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield keeps making northeast Ohioans happy.

Newburgh Heights Police Department shared photos of Mayfield and his fiancée Emily Wilkinson after they were “busted” for playing Secret Santa.

This comes just hours after Mayfield thanked fans for making Sunday’s game a sellout. Mayfield told Cleveland, “I appreciate you guys,” and it’s clear by his actions that he really does care about our city.

Last week Mayfield also helped raise money for Providence House in Cleveland at their 23rd Annual Deck the House Auction Benefit. Dinner with Baker and Wilkinson was auctioned off at the event. Two winners were declared, each bidding $32,000 for the meal.

