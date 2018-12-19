Wellness center in Medina faces backlash over anti-hate sign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio -- A Medina County medical clinic is getting push back after a "hate has no home here" sign in their window attracted a very angry response.

When nurse practitioner Thomas Flood opened his clinic in Medina he made sure the signs in the window showed everyone the different health services he offered -- from physicals and health coaching to weight management to personal injury, all at set price.

But, it was the smallest sign that provoked a response that he didn't expect.

"I was picking up the mail. I saw a personally addressed envelope. I said 'this is neat. It doesn't look like a bill' and opened it and what I read kind of disgusted me," Flood said.

The unsigned letter came from a person who claimed that they represented several coaches in the area and said because of what they saw as the political nature of the sign, that many parents advised them not to send their kids to the clinic for physicals.

The letter then said "I do not understand how you can impose political views. You took a Hippocratic oath that all humans were equal under god's eyes. This will cost you in this community."

Flood said the sign is not directed at anybody and it's not directed at politics. It's not "anti" anything . It's just a sign so that people know that no matter who you are or what you believe you're welcome to take advantage of low cost health care.

"This sign speaks for itself. How would you interpret that as political? And, some of the things that I've seen -- it's the same group that refutes fascist and hates Trump. It does't hate anybody. The sign says we don't hate anybody, it has no home here," Flood said.

The signs originated out of a neighborhood in Chicago. The creators said their area represented many different religious, races and creeds where everyone got along with their neighbor. They provide the printer template for the signs for free and they come in both red and blue.

Flood said the sentiment of the sign is clear and it will stay in his clinic window.

"This sign that I put up, which was meant to be inclusive, not divisive, and include everybody. Everybody is welcome here regardless of your gender or sexual orientation or religious orientation," Flood said.

Since he made the letter public Flood said he's received calls from people supporting his decision not only to put the sign up, but to keep it in his window despite the response. He has reported to this to police as well.

Flood said he would like to talk to the person to sent the letter to answer any questions they may have about why he put the sign up and the non-political message that Flood said he was trying to get across.