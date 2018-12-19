Warm-up Wednesday: Mostly sunny with increasing temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High pressure builds in through early Thursday.

Widespread rain and strong winds Friday.

Highest chance of seeing snow during the 8 day period will be late Friday into Saturday with very windy conditions. Stay tuned. We’re keeping a close eye on a rain/snow system Christmas Eve/Christmas Day Night for the Ohio Valley. Too early for specifics.

Up and down temperatures this week with more cold to start Christmas week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Cold start to Christmas week. A “warm-up” to finish out Christmas week. Could see a couple of 50 degree days in this period!

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Christmas snow history is not very promising in Northern Ohio. Take a look…

Historically how often do we see measurable snow on Christmas? Pick your spot anywhere in North America.