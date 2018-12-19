Warm-up Wednesday: Mostly sunny with increasing temps

High pressure builds in through early Thursday.

Widespread rain and strong winds Friday.

Highest chance of seeing snow during the 8 day period will be late Friday into Saturday with very windy conditions.  Stay tuned.  We’re keeping a close eye on a rain/snow system Christmas Eve/Christmas Day Night for the Ohio Valley.  Too early for specifics.

Up and down temperatures this week with more cold to start Christmas week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Cold start to Christmas week. A “warm-up” to finish out Christmas week.  Could see a couple of 50 degree days in this period!

Dreaming of a white Christmas?  Christmas snow history is not very promising in Northern Ohio.  Take a look…

Historically how often do we see measurable snow on Christmas? Pick your spot anywhere in North America.