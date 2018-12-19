× Thieves caught on camera stealing ferret from pet store in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria Police are hoping someone out there can help them identify two thieves accused of stealing a ferret from a pet store.

It happened on Tuesday at Best in Pets located off Abbe Road.

According to the incident report, a man and woman were seen on surveillance cameras walking over to the ferret bin. The man then picks up one of the tan ferrets and puts it in the woman’s purse. The pair left the business a couple of minutes later and got into a silver four door car, possibly a Buick Regal.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call the Elyria Police Department at 440-323-3303 and ask for Officer Kubas.