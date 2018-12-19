× State troopers seize $29,348 worth of marijuana in Sandusky County

TOWNSEND TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized more than $29,000 worth of marijuana during a traffic stop in Sandusky County on Friday.

Troopers pulled over a car for following too close on the Ohio Turnpike in Townsend Township. According to the highway patrol, troopers noticed the smell of marijuana and searched the car.

They discovered 10 pounds of pot and 4 ounces of THC shatter, the patrol said.

Thomas Ray St. Clair, 34, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and hashish, which are both third-degree felonies.

He was taken to the Sandusky County Jail.