Showers moving in Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The blanket of clouds is helping to insulate us from dropping into the 20s overnight.

Here's a look at the overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Thursday starts off dry and the steadier showers hold off until later in the day. A couple backyards could hit 50°!

Widespread rain develops late Thursday/evening. A break from the rain early Friday with showers redeveloping later Friday with wind gusts approaching 40 mph.

If you are looking for snow as we head into the Christmas period, the highest chance of seeing snow during the 8 day period will be late Friday into Saturday with very windy conditions. We’re keeping a close eye on a rain/snow system Christmas Eve. At this point, some accumulation is likely, but we need more data to start tagging numbers to the event.

Here's a look at the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More forecast information, here.