× Show Info: December 19, 2018

Delectable Dessert

Impress yours guests this holiday season with a simple dessert! David shared his recipe for blueberry cobbler.

Delicious Holiday Gifts

Need a gift for the person who’s hard to buy for? Head to Norton for tasty treats at Cookie Express, Frontier Fruit & Nut Co & Ohio Dairyland Cheese. http://cookiefrontier.com/

Last Minute Shopping!

Dillard’s Beachwood Mall featured some of the top holiday gifts this season. Click here to watch the story.

Holiday Gifts for Your Pets

Mary Zitiello from Oliver & Henry’s showcased some great gifts ideas for your pets – from toys to treats. Oliver & Henry’s is located on Center Ridge Road in Westlake. http://www.oliverandhenrys.com/

Brand new Barbershop

David stopped by Armando’s Barbershop in downtown Cleveland. Click here to see the story. Armando’s is located inside the Key Tower. https://www.armandoscle.com/

Popping in Hudson

New Day Cleveland intern Adalyn Berdine headed to Hudson to sample the new flavors at Amaize Gourmet Popcorn. Click here to watch her story. https://amaizepopcorn.com/

Grab a slice in Tremont!

Craving pizza? Head to Tremont for an extra-large slice of pie. http://www.crusttremont.com/