Senate approves stopgap spending bill to avoid shutdown, sends to House

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The Senate has approved legislation to temporarily fund the government until February and avoid a federal shutdown over President Donald Trump's border wall.

Senators passed the measure on voice vote Wednesday without a roll call. It goes next to the House. Congress faces a Friday deadline when funding for part of the federal government expires.

According to FOX News, the approved legislation funds nine of 15 Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies. It now heads to the House for a vote.

Trump has not yet said he will support the measure, but the White House says he'll take a look.

It does not provide $5 billion Trump wanted for the wall. Instead, it funds border security and other agencies at current levels through Feb. 8.

Without resolution, more than 800,000 federal employees could be furloughed or ordered to work without pay days before Christmas.

Voting was pushed back to late Wednesday and some senators sang Christmas carols in the chamber.