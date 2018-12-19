RTA police officer indicted on felony charge for unauthorized use of property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- RTA Police Commander Quenton Jordan was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury Tuesday on a felony charge for unauthorized use of property.

According to the indictment, Jordan is accused of using the Law Enforcement Automated Data System to gain access to information outside of the scope of its intended use. The system is intended to help law enforcement officials conduct investigations and enforce laws.

The indictment is a result of an independent investigation by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department, according to the Greater Cleveland Rapid Transit Authority.

The alleged misuse occurred on May 16, 2018 and RTA Transit Police reportedly began an internal investigation immediately.

According to the RTA, their investigation revealed criminal activity and that the Transit Police turned over their evidence to the sheriff's office.

RTA said they "take this apparent infraction very seriously" and "are preparing to take the appropriate administrative actions."

RTA told FOX 8 that Jordan was off duty Wednesday and they are preparing to take the next steps for appropriate administrative action.

Jordan's arraignment is scheduled for January 3, 2019.

Jordan began working for RTA in 2011 as a lieutenant and was promoted to commander in 2015, reportedly. He had been overseeing patrol operations.