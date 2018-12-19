× Pro Bowler Myles Garrett: Defense going to terrify quarterbacks

BEREA, Ohio– Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward talked about their Pro Bowl selections with reporters on Wednesday.

Garrett said he hopes it’s the first of many, while the rookie Ward repeatedly called it a blessing.

With two young players heading to their first Pro Bowls, Garrett noted the amount of young talent on the Browns defense.

“(Ward) will only get better with time. I will only get better with time. E-Man (Emmanuel Ogbah) and Larry (Ogunjobi), the sky is the limit for us on defense. I feel like the more time that we have to grow and mesh together, we will be able to really terrify some quarterbacks,” Garrett said.

Both players praised their teammates on defense to helping them achieve the honor.

“I could not do this without them being productive on offense and defense on the other side. With the back end giving us time and E-Man (DL Emmanuel Ogbah), (LB Genard) Avery, (DL) Larry (Ogunjobi) and all of the guys on the inside and on the other end over here dominating, as well. I just have been fortunate enough to make some of the plays that got me here,” Garret said.

“It just shows all of the hard work that all of us put in. This is not just me. I could not have done it without my teammates. They are really supportive. I appreciate them and the coaches. It is just really exciting,” Ward said.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here