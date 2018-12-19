Police find missing 13-year-old boy unharmed

CLEVELAND — Police have located a 13-year-old boy who went missing from the parking lot of a Cleveland elementary school.

Darius Motley went missing from the parking lot of Sunbeam Elementary School around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

His grandmother reportedly went into the school to pick up Motley’s 5-year-old sibling. She discovered Motley was missing upon her return.

Police say he had run away previously and has returned home, however this is the farthest away from his Euclid home that an incident has occurred.

Around 8:15 p.m. police said they located Motley walking upon the highway. He was reportedly unharmed and will be returned to his mother.