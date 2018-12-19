Ohio ski resorts open for the season

CLEVELAND– Wednesday was opening day for most of Ohio’s ski resorts. Snow Trails in Mansfield opened earlier this month.

Alpine Valley

10620 Mayfield Rd., Chesterland

This ski resort has seven trails and five lifts. All-day passes are $44 for adults, $39 for juniors and $11 for children. Equipment rental is $32 for adults and $27 for children. Alpine Valley has Polar Blast snow tubing. Pricing starts at $25 for three hours. Check the website for times and snow conditions.

Boston Mills-Brandywine

7100 Riverview Rd., Peninsula

Between the two resorts, there are 18 trails and 16 lifts across 88 skiable acres. All-day passes are $44 for adults, $39 for juniors and $11 for children. Equipment rental is $32 for adults and $27 for children. There is also Polar Blast snow tubing with passes starting at $25. Hours and snow report are available online.

Mad River Mountain

1000 Snow Valley Rd., Zanesfield

Mad River Moutain says it’s home to the most expansive skiable terrain and the largest snowmaking system in Ohio. All-day lift tickets are $39 for adults and $29 for children during the week. Prices are different on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday. Equipment rental is $32 for all ages. Tubing is $25 for three hours. Know the hours and snow report before you go.

Snow Trails

3100 Possum Run Rd., Mansfield

With a 2,000-foot run and 17 trails, Snow Trails is the first commercial ski resort in the state. All-day rates are $52 for adults and $42 for children. Adult equipment rental is $37. Two-hour tubing passes are $25. Bonus, they have glow tubing! Check the snow conditions ahead of time.