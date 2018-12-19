Norton police warn of alleged package thieves trying to pass as AT&T employees

NORTON, Ohio — Police in Norton are warning residents to be cautious of alleged package thieves who reportedly tried to pass as AT&T employees.

According to a post on the Norton Police Department’s Facebook page, officers have gotten calls reporting “suspicious younger males” walking in residential neighborhoods late afternoon into dusk.

Residents have confronted the males, the post states, and they report they are working with AT&T.

“We believe they may be looking for packages to steal,” the post states.

Residents are asked to call police to report suspicious activity and keep vehicles and garage doors locked.