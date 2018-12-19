× National Returns Day expected to happen before Santa’s arrival

For the first time in history, National Returns Day is expected to happen before Christmas.

According to UPS, it’s because shoppers got a jump on online shopping in the days leading up to Black Friday.

Shoppers returned about one million packages per day leading up to Christmas, UPS said.

The shipping company was expected to handle 1.5 million returns on December 19th.

In the past, the busiest return day happened in January. In fact, the second busiest return date is expected to be January 3rd, 2019 with an estimated 1.3 million packages sent back.

UPS expected to deliver about 800 million packages this holiday season.