Man sentenced for fatally hitting 17-year-old girl with truck in Eastlake

EASTLAKE, Ohio– The man accused of hitting and killing a 17-year-old girl with his truck was sentenced Wednesday afternoon.

Eric Jones, 27, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence in the death of Maddisan Chase.

Lake County Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell sentenced Jones to eight and a half years in prison. His driver’s license will also be suspended for the rest of his life.

Chase, a North High School student, was walking to work along Vine Street in Eastlake on June 5 when she was struck. Police said Jones went off the side of the road and hit Chase then crashed into a utility pole.

Jones previously served a year and a half in prison for receiving stolen property, and was released early.

