Man indicted for Ashtabula car crash that killed 4 people

ASHTABULA, Ohio – An Ashtabula man is facing charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, for an October crash that claimed the life of four people.

18-year-old Giovanni Lee Miller Sr. was driving a Toyota Corolla October 19. Riding inside was 19-year-old Anastasia Smith, 22-month-old Giovanni Lee Miller Jr. and 47-year-old Michelle A. Hommes. The group was at the intersection of West 58th Street and Adams Avenue in Ashtabula when police say Donte Maurice Conard, 48, of Ashtabula was intoxicated and ran the stop sign, smashing into the Toyota.

The car was pushed down the street by Conard’s truck and ended up in front of an abandoned home. All four people inside the Toyota died at the scene.

Wednesday, the Ashtabula Grand Jury announced that they indicted Conard on aggravated vehicular homicide charges, possession of cocaine and an OVI earlier this week.

If convicted of all counts, Conard could face 33 years in prison.

Conard remains in jail and is due in court soon.

