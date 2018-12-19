× Madison man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A Madison man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl.

Madison Township police said they learned of the allegations in November and started an investigation.

On Tuesday, Michael C. Brown, 32, was arraigned on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition. His bond was set at $250,000. He’s scheduled to appear in Painesville Municipal Court on Dec. 26.

Anyone with information on this investigation should call Det. Tim Doyle at the Madison Township Police Department.