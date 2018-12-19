× Gov. Kasich signs bill requiring students to learn cursive writing

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Governor Kasich signed a bill Wednesday that would require students to learn how to write in cursive.

Under Amended Substitute House Bill 58, the Ohio Department of Education must include supplemental materials in cursive handwriting in the English language arts model curriculum.

The bill states students need to be able to print letters and words legibly by the third grade. By the end of the fifth grade, children must know how to write in cursive.

The bill states that the new instructional materials shall be added to the curriculum no later than July 1.

