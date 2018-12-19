Fox Recipe Box: Grandma’s Pork, Cabbage & Dumplings

CLEVELAND, Oh — Eating pork on New Year’s Day is believed to bring good luck in the months ahead and this recipe not only promises good fortune, but happy dinner guests as well.

Chef Kim McCune Gibson from Sapphire Creek Winery, Hungry Bee Catering and Cultivate Cafe shared her great grandmother’s special recipe with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel.

Kim wants you to know that this recipe is very special to her and her family. On behalf of all of us, we hope you enjoy!

For the Dumplings

4 C All-Purpose Flour

¼ tsp Baking Powder

1 tsp salt

2 Large Egg Yolks

1.5 C Milk

10 Slices of Bread (roughly 4 Cups, medium dice) Stale Bread is best or toast

In a large bowl, mix together flour, Baking powder, and salt

In a separate bowl, whisk together egg yolks & milk

Pour egg mixture into bowl with flour

Work the dough with hands until it no longer sticks to the bowl

Cover & let rest 1 hour

Boil salted water in a large stock pot

Incorporate bread cubes into dough

Flour hands and shape dough into 3 or 4 rolls roughly 6” long and 2.5” wide

Place rolls into boiling water, quick stir to not stick

Reduce heat, cover and cook 20 min. DO NOT LIFT LID!</strong

Remove dumplings from water with slotted spoon and slice or cube!

For the Pork!!

1 (2lb) Boneless Pork Loin, Trimmed

¼ C Vegetable Oil

Salt & Pepper to Taste

Caraway seeds (your preference)

Heat oil in cast iron skillet

Season pork loin with salt, pepper, and caraway

Carefully sear pork in skillet on all sides until outside of pork forms a “Crust” -this seals in all the delicious juices

Place pork on baking sheet, place in oven 15 minutes

Let rest 20 min.

Cube or slice

Reserve all the juice/grease! *Very Important

For the Cabbage!!

1 Large Head of Green Cabbage (shredded)

4-6 ounces of Apple Cider Vinegar

¼ C granulated Sugar

Place a large skillet on stove medium heat

At smoke point, add shredded cabbage – no oil!!

Allow cabbage to naturally caramelize in pan

Once slightly brown, deglaze with apple cider vinegar

Slightly scrape bottom of pan

Finish with sugar & toss.

For the Grand Finale!!

Mix Cabbage, Pork, and Dumplings all together – Crack open an Iced Cold Beer & Enjoy!!