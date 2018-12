WESTLAKE, Ohio– One person was killed in a crash in Westlake Wednesday morning.

It happened at Detroit Road and Hamlet Lane at about 11:30 a.m.

Westlake police said the victim was a pedestrian. Good Samaritans and firefighters tried to help, but the female victim died of her injuries.

The driver of the car is cooperating.

Detroit Road in Westlake between Clague Road and the city of Rocky River will be closed for several hours. Drivers should use Interstate 90 or Hilliard Boulevard as a detour.