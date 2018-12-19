Dean Martin cover of ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ hits No. 10 on Billboard chart amid controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Baby It's Cold Outside may be causing controversy this holiday season, but one thing's for sure -- sales of the song are soaring!

The call-and-response song written in the 1944 includes a woman singing that she has to leave a man’s house as he tries to lure her to stay, which caused listeners to voice concern about the song’s predatory undertones.

However, despite the controversy, Dean Martin's 1959 version of the song jumped from No. 31 to No. 10 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales Chart, hitting the top 10 for the first time ever, according to FOX News.

This week the song's sales are reportedly up 70% and one week earlier they were up 257%.

Controversy first swirled late last month when Cleveland radio station WDOK Christmas 102.1 decided to stop playing the Christmas staple in light of the "Me Too" movement and lyrics that some consider problematic.

Other stations around the country followed suit.

That led to a vocal backlash, with many people defending this song and some radio station's promising to play it more.

The song is reportedly still only the second best selling Christmas song of the week, behind Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You.