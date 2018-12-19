× David’s Blueberry Cobbler

Blueberry Cobbler

2 ¼ c. Bisquick baking mix

2/3 c. Milk

¾ c. Sugar

2 tbs. Flour

1 tsp lemon zest

3 pints blueberries (about 6 c.)

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp table salt

Oven 375

In a medium bowl, mix Bisquick and milk. Set aside.

In a large bowl, mix sugar, flour, lemon zest and salt. Mix thoroughly.

Fold berries and vanilla into sugar flour bowl.

Spray or butter a 2 or 2 ½ quart baking dish. Add berry mixture to dish. Top blueberries with dollops (large spoonfuls) of the Bisquick batter. Place in oven uncovered and bake about 50 minutes. Bake until topping is golden brown. If topping browns during the 50 minute cooking process early , just loosely cover or tent topping with foil. End result should be bubbly with a golden biscuit topping.

Allow to cool about 15 minutes and serve with your favorite ice cream.

Enjoy!