Cuyahoga sheriff and prosecutor employees team up with Santa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY - Officials with the Cuyahoga County prosecutor's office and sheriff's department were out early Wednesday morning.

They weren't serving warrants or making arrests. Instead, they were making deliveries.

"We are helping out Santa," said David Synkowski, of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office. And Santa even joined them.

The employees brought gifts to four families. The employees raised the money during the year.

Food baskets were also given to the families. "We are part of the community and we care," Synkowski said. "We are out there to protect them and to help them."