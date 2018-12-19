Community turns overgrown weed into Christmas display in Toledo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOLEDO, Ohio-- O Christmas weed, O Christmas weed.

What began as just an overgrown weed at a Toledo intersection is now a drop-off location for donations.

Troy Emrick started the "Toledo Christmas Weed," located at the corner of Alexis and Secor roads.

"He saw it going home from church, and said that’s a really big weed. We should just decorate that,” his daughter, Alyssa Emrick, told WTOL.

Over the past few days, the garland and ornaments expanded to food, scarves and toys.

According to a sign on a bucket, donations are going to Beach House Toledo, a homeless shelter for families.

The #ToledoChristmasWeed has grown. What started out as a little weed by the road with one bulb, is now this. People are leaving items for those in need. Blankets, scarves, shoes, and more. pic.twitter.com/67huPF9JUA — Matt Links (@Mathyus42) December 18, 2018

When one person decided to decorate a weed growing off a cross walk with tinsel the whole community comes together and turns it into a charity. This is my city! #ToledoChristmasWeed #ToledoOhio pic.twitter.com/BvwxR6rU2M — Tori 😻 #TaylorOnlineSS (@CallmeTori93) December 19, 2018

Today on #dogoodrecklessly, here in Toledo we have a #ChristmasWeed surrounded by gifts! Food, scarves, and children's toys. If you or someone you know needs these items, the Christmas Weed is at Alexis and Secor in front of Rite Aid. Happy Candlenights! #toledoohio #Toledo pic.twitter.com/zqSkvAUaBn — Jessica Oak (@Spookysboutique) December 19, 2018

I guess you will do better in Toledo. It’s just nice to see this has become a donation “center” and it truly shows what this holiday season is about. #christmasweed #ToledoChristmasWeed pic.twitter.com/rj2SqmBXP7 — natalie (@hotpocket978) December 19, 2018

But don't worry, Toledo police said it's not that type of weed.

We did a little investigating & the #ToledoChristmasWeed isn’t THAT kind of “weed.” All is good & merry, no grinches here, just please BE SAFE & obey traffic laws if you are driving by or stopping to take pictures. pic.twitter.com/KXGsZLvkME — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) December 19, 2018

Even Santa Claus stopped by.

So my little town has this thing going on right now and I love it, lol. We have a Christmas Weed tree. It started as a joke to lighten the holidays and now has become glorious. Ahh Toledo! pic.twitter.com/3O7qcLBlWa — Deanna Ramsey (@deannar6) December 19, 2018