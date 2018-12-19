Community turns overgrown weed into Christmas display in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio-- O Christmas weed, O Christmas weed.
What began as just an overgrown weed at a Toledo intersection is now a drop-off location for donations.
Troy Emrick started the "Toledo Christmas Weed," located at the corner of Alexis and Secor roads.
"He saw it going home from church, and said that’s a really big weed. We should just decorate that,” his daughter, Alyssa Emrick, told WTOL.
Over the past few days, the garland and ornaments expanded to food, scarves and toys.
According to a sign on a bucket, donations are going to Beach House Toledo, a homeless shelter for families.
But don't worry, Toledo police said it's not that type of weed.
Even Santa Claus stopped by.
