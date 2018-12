Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are trying to find the driver of a car that crashed into a utility pole.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Pearl Rd. and Fulton Rd.

When police arrived, the driver of the car was gone.

The downed pole also brought down power lines in the area.

Cleveland police said Cleveland Public Power was on the scene to repair the lines.