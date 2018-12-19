× Browns hope fans will be ‘rocking and rolling’ on Sunday

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns are preparing for their last home game of the season. They host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Establishing a winning culture at FirstEnergy Stadium has been the goal all season long. The Browns are 4-2 at home.

“You have to do a good job at home. You have to do a good job in you division. You have to do a good job every week. The big emphasis is defending you home stadium, playing in your home stadium and doing that. Obviously, when you are doing that, your home field advantage becomes strong,” said head coach Gregg Williams. “Part of getting the excitement in the crowd and the excitement at home is you have to play well, and you have to keep on doing that.”

Earlier this month, quarterback Baker Mayfield challenged Browns fans following their victory over the Panthers because of the number of empty seats.

But the team has to earn the energy from fans.

“That is one of the things that has been impressive that we talk about with our team. We talk about the responsibility, especially that we have defensively, on getting those guys behind us. They are supposed to be quiet when Baker is out there, but when the other team is out there, we are supposed to be rocking and rolling. That is how well you are playing on defense and how competitive you are in the game. Expect it to be good,” Williams said.

