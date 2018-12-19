Bomb squad training exercise in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad is conducting training Wednesday evening that may be heard in parts of the county.

The Elyria Township Fire Department said on Facebook that the bomb squad’s training exercise will occur between 6 and 7 p.m. and is not open to the public.

The training reportedly includes the detonation of an explosive device.

Officials said residents in the Carlisle Township, eastern end of Amherst Township, western end of Elyria City and southern end of Elyria Township may hear the explosion.

Anyone with questions is asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (440) 329-3710.